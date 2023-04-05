Lakers Standings For NBA Playoffs: L.A. Clinches Play-In Tournament Spot After Win Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers have come a long way during the 2022-23 season as they’ve completely turned their fortunes around.

After falling as far as the 13th seed and seemingly heading for another wasted season, the Lakers have stormed back in the standings and positioned themselves well for the postseason. Case in point, Los Angeles secured a Play-In Tournament spot after beating the shorthanded Utah Jazz in an unexpected overtime thriller.

The Lakers definitely made it harder on themselves as they held a 10-point lead in the closing minutes of regulation, but allowed the Jazz to go on an 8-0 run to force the overtime period. After a rough start in extra time, the Lakers pulled themselves together thanks to LeBron James who would hit the game-winning layup to seal the victory.

As has been the case in recent weeks, the purple and gold got a little help as the Sacramento Kings beat the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans at home. The Pelicans losing put them a full game behind the Lakers who also own the tiebreaker.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Golden State Warriors, essentially sealing their fate as a Play-In team as they are now three games behind Los Angeles. However, the Warriors winning did give them a half-game up on the Lakers in the standings.

Although it’s been said many times up to this point, the Lakers have arguably their most important game of the year coming up as they take on the L.A. Clippers for the final time. Because of the various tiebreaker situations, the winner of the Los Angeles teams will move to the No. 5 seed while the other most likely ends up a Play-In team.

Stakes are high and it’s crunch time for the purple and gold, who control their destiny.

5. Warriors (42-38)

Upcoming schedule: @ Kings (April 7), @ Trail Blazers (April 9)

6. Clippers (41-38)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Lakers (April 5) vs. Trail Blazers (April 8), @ Suns (April 9)

7. Lakers (41-38)

Upcoming schedule: @ Clippers (April 5), vs. Suns (April 7), vs. Jazz (April 9)

8. Pelicans (40-39)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Grizzlies (April 5), vs. Knicks (April 7), @ Timberwolves (April 9)

9. Timberwolves (40-40)

Upcoming schedule: @ Spurs (April 8), vs. Pelicans (April 9)

10. Thunder (38-41)

Upcoming schedule: @ Jazz (April 6), vs. Grizzlies (April 9)

11. Mavericks (37-42)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Kings (April 5), vs. Bulls (April 7), vs. Spurs (April 9)

12. Jazz (36-43)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Thunder (April 6), vs. Nuggets (April 8) @ Lakers (April 9)

13. Trail Blazers (33-46)

Upcoming schedule: @ Spurs (April 6), vs. Warriors (April 9)

