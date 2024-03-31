Lakers Vs. Nets Preview: Gabe Vincent Returns

After a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers snapped their five-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers look to get back on track on Sunday evening when they continue their road trip against the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite the Nets’ poor record, this is not a game the Lakers can take lightly, especially this late in the season when every game is crucial. The Nets beat the Lakers earlier in the season in L.A. so they have already proven they can do it, and Brooklyn also comes in winners of three straight games.

The good news for the Lakers is they are getting Gabe Vincent back in the lineup after a long absence due to knee surgery. Considering Vincent hasn’t played since December though, the expectation isn’t for him to come in and make a huge impact in his first game.

The hope is that Vincent will be able to work his way back into game shape and rhythm over the Lakers’ final eight regular season games going into the playoffs.

That means that others need to continue picking up the slack to earn a win in Brooklyn, and that of course starts with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both of the Lakers stars have been dealing with their own respective injuries and are playing despite coming in with questionable tags.

Brooklyn’s lack of size has been a problem for them, so look for Davis and James to attack the paint to put pressure on their defense.

This game also represents a homecoming for Spencer Dinwiddie, who the Nets traded at the deadline. Dinwiddie surely is looking for revenge against his former team although it will be interesting to see how much the return of Vincent cuts into his playing time.

Similar to the Lakers, the Nets have dealt with their own fair share of injuries this season with Ben Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr. remaining out on Sunday. Cameron Johnson is returning, however, after a three-game absence due to a toe injury.

The Lakers are also without center Jaxson Hayes after he was a late scratch due to a calf contusion.

With two more under .500 opponents to close out the road trip for the Lakers though, this is an important one to get momentum back going in the right direction.

Los Angeles Lakers (41-33) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-45)

3 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Reddish,

Projected Nets Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Cam Thomas

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith

C: Nic Claxton

Key Reserves: Cameron Johnson, Day’Ron Sharpe, Lonnie Walker IV, Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney

