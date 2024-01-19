NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Game Against Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged from their recent rut and are on a modest two-game winning streak heading into Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers are 4-2 since snapping a five-game losing streak and have largely been carried by the impressive play of Anthony Davis. He and the Lakers face a reeling Nets team that has lost four games in a row and 14 of their last 17.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Sleeper Picks: Nets vs. Lakers

Austin Reaves: 20.5 combined points and assists

Austin Reaves is back in the Lakers lineup and with that has come an increase in production. Reaves has double-digit scoring in his past five games and also registered at least six assists in each of those.

Pick: More

Mikal Bridges: 32.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.4 points per game this season as one of the focal points for the Nets on offense. He’s also assisted on the boards and helped initiate their offense during stretches of games.

Bridges had a combined 28 points, rebounds and assists in the Nets’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Pick: More

Cameron Johnson: 2.5 3-pointeres made

Although Cameron Johnson is a 3-point specialists, he’s fallen into a slump of late. Johnson made just one 3-pointer on Wednesday and prior to that was 0-for-8 against the Miami Heat and just 1-of-5 in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Johnson’s marksmanship likely will get back on track against a Lakers team that has struggled to defend the 3-point line.

Pick: More

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!