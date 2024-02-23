NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers went into the All-Streak break on a 6-1 stretch and riding a three-game winning streak to generate some much-needed momentum.

They now start the unofficial second half of the season with a road matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who are trying to get on track.

But while the Lakers had some reason for optimism when the All-Star break arrived, they now are without LeBron James because of a left ankle injury.

Nevertheless, Anthony Davis has been a key contributor throughout the season and Austin Reaves has shown flashes of being able to take over in stretches.

Sleeper Picks: Lakers vs. Warriors

Anthony Davis: 3.5 assists

With James out, Davis is sure to fill up the stat sheet. He should be among the Lakers’ top scorers and rebounders, but the team will rely on the All-Star big man to help distribute the ball as well.

Davis is in prime position to collect a handful of assists when also factoring in the Warriors’ undersized frontline. Though, Davis had just three assists when the Lakers defeated the Warriors in double overtime on Jan. 27.

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 1.5 3-pointers made

Reaves has found his shooting stroke throughout the month of February, connecting on multiple 3-pointers in six of seven games.

Reaves only made one 3-pointer in the last meeting between the Lakers and Warriors.

On the season he’s averaging 1.7 made shots from behind the arc.

Pick: more

Steph Curry: 0.5 points

Similar to James, Curry is in the midst of another age-defying season as he tries to will the Warriors into the playoff picture.

Curry needing just one free throw or a basket against the Lakers is an easy lock.

Pick: more

