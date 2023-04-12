NBA Playoffs: Lakers Advance Past Play-In Tournament; Game 1 Against Grizzlies Scheduled For Sunday Afternoon

After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers have advanced past the Play-In Tournament and will play Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

It was a tough game against the Timberwolves, who were able to rally and put up a real fight against the Lakers despite not having Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. There were several instances where it felt like Minnesota would walk away with the victory, but Los Angeles turned things up on both ends of the floor and close it out in overtime.

With the win, the Lakers will have several days off before flying across the country to play the Grizzlies in what will surely be a raucous environment. Memphis was one of the best teams during the 2022-23 season but L.A. edged them out in their series, winning two out of three of their matchups.

Like the Timberwolves, the Grizzlies will also be playing shorthanded as Steven Adams is likely out for the playoffs due to a knee injury he sustained in January while Brandon Clarke was lost for the year due to an Achilles tear. Without two of their key frontcourt members, the Lakers will have a sizable advantage in that area with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, Memphis has proven it can be successful when they’re missing players and that can be attributed to their Big 3 of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. The trio is one of the best in the league and can give Los Angeles fits with their collective speed, athleticism and outside shooting.

Noon on Sunday… Game 1 @ Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/dwj2WOE5oo — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 12, 2023

Against the Timberwolves, the Lakers starting backcourt of D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves combined for a paltry 5-of-22 from the field. That kind of showing won’t cut it in a series against Morant and Bane who can each torch opposing defenses.

While the matchup isn’t the greatest on paper for the purple and gold, they’ve proven they can compete with any team when they’re playing at their best. Game 1 is going to be a different animal compared to the other high-stakes games the Lakers have played, but they’ve got the star power and depth to capture a win.

Anthony Davis stresses importance of beating Timberwolves to get more rest

By beating Minnesota, Los Angeles managed to earn four days off before heading to Memphis. Davis said they needed to win against the Timberwolves not only to advance, but to give himself and his teammates some time to heal up before their postseason run.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!