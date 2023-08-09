Tony Parker Says Pau Gasol Prevented France From Winning More Medals

The game of basketball has turned into a global sport as several star players hail from overseas. Superstars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have helped grow the NBA’s presence worldwide, as well as upping the level of international play.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to begin later this month and while the United States is favored to win, countries likes Spain and France are considered serious contenders.

Spain, in particular, has always been one of the best international teams as they’ve got several veterans who continue to represent their country on the world stage. The Spanish squad was at its best, though, when Pau Gasol was in his prime.

Gasol is well-known for his Los Angeles Lakers tenure, but his international accolades shouldn’t be glossed over. In fact, Tony Parker believes that Gasol is the reason why France didn’t win more medals, via BasketNews.com:

When asked during a videoconference meeting with international media attended by the Spanish Press Agency (EFE) how he remembered the clashes against Spain in the past, Tony Parker stressed that “if Pau Gasol had not been born, we would have won more gold medals.” “We have had a great rivalry with Spain. I always say thank you Pau for being there and pushing me and the French team to be better,” the LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne’s majority shareholder added.

Spain and France have had numerous battles over the years, with Gasol and Parker leading the way for their respective teams. Although the two have retired from the game of basketball, their countries still find themselves competitive games as Spain most recently beat France to win the 2022 EuroBasket championship.

The European legends have a deep respect for each other and it’s fitting that the two are both members of the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Gasol and Parker accomplished plenty across their international and NBA careers and helped pave the way for the next generation of overseas stars coming to the league.

Pau Gasol speaks about Phil Jackson’s impact on his career

Although Gasol won Rookie of the Year in 2002, he didn’t experience much NBA success until he was traded to the Lakers. From there, the Spaniard helped lead Los Angeles to consecutive NBA championships and cemented his legacy in the franchise’s lore.

Kobe Bryant played a large part in turning around Gasol’s career, but the former Lakers star also discussed Phil Jackson’s impact on him as well.

