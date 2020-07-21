17 Players On Los Angeles Lakers Roster For NBA Restart

The Los Angeles Lakers roster for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, was officially announced by the league. Like previous indications suggested when the team set their traveling party list, it features a total of 17 players who are eligible to participate.

Of the Lakers’ 17 players eligible to play in Orlando, 15 are on an NBA contract: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Markieff Morris, Rajon Rondo, JR Smith and Dion Waiters.

L.A. additionally has two-way players Kostas Antetokounmpo and Devontae Cacok.

There has been change since the Lakers submitted their group of players, coaches and staff members prior to entering the bubble on July 9. Specifically with Rajon Rondo, who sustained a fractured right thumb that required surgery.

Rondo is projected to miss six to eight weeks, which puts his potential return at late in the first round or during the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Now without Avery Bradley and Rondo, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel figures to lean more heavily on some combination of Caruso, Cook, Smith and Waiters.

Vogel also didn’t rule out Kuzma potentially expanding his role, and noted that the third-year forward has had dominant stretches during practices.

Also, L.A. currently is without Morris. He reportedly has an excused absence from the team for an undisclosed reason. The Lakers have not provided a timetable on when Morris may join them in Orlando.

Lakers scrimmage games schedule

Exhibition play for L.A. begins Thursday with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. They will then face the Orlando Magic on Saturday and Washington Wizards on Monday. All three games will be televised live by Spectrum SportsNet.

Seeding games opponents

After playing the three scrimmages, the Lakers will move onto seeding games, beginning with a highly-anticipated matchup against the L.A. Clippers on Thursday, July 30. It’s one of two games on the NBA schedule that night as the restart officially tips off.

Lakers’ seeding game opponents also include the Toronto Raptors (Aug. 1), Utah Jazz (Aug. 3), Oklahoma City Thunder (Aug. 5), Houston Rockets (Aug. 6), Indiana Pacers (Aug. 8), Denver Nuggets (Aug. 10) and Sacramento Kings (Aug. 13).

Alphabetical order of Lakers roster for NBA restart

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Markieff Morris, Rondo, Smith and Dion Waiters.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!