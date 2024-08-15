Official 2024 Los Angeles Lakers Preseason Schedule

Before the regular season gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers will get ready by playing a number of preseason games.

In addition to playing some games at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers will play a pair of games at the Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area.

They will kick things off against one of the best young teams in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves led by All-Star Anthony Edwards on Oct. 4. That will be a preview of the season opener as well, when the Lakers will host the Timberwolves.

The second preseason game will be against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6. Like the Lakers, the Suns are a team with a pair of superstars in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker looking to get back in contention after a disappointing finish to last season.

While more games will be played in between, the Lakers will also head to Las Vegas to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 15.

The Lakers and Warriors have established a bit of a rivalry over the past couple of seasons, and even though it is a preseason contest the two sides always give each other their best shot.

James and Curry, of course, are long-time rivals although had a successful run as teammates for the first time this summer leading USA Basketball to a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. The Lakers and Warriors will also square off at Chase Center as a part of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate.

All Lakers preseason games will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet and can also be heard on the team’s flagship radio station, 710 AM ESPNLA, and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

Lakers preseason schedule & results

Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Greater Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena, 7:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 6: vs. Phoenix Suns, Greater Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena, 6:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 15: vs. Golden State Warriors, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, 7:00 p.m. PT