Official 2024-2025 Los Angeles Lakers Regular Season Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers schedule for the 2024-2025 NBA season begins with an Opening Night matchup against Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

That’s part of a big NBA doubleheader that begins with the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks for ring night.

Along with an early matchup against one of last season’s Western Conference Finals participants, the Lakers schedule includes a marquee game with the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 25, also at Crypto.com Arena. The Suns are coming off a disappointing season but still have Paris Olympics gold medalists Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, along with new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Another of the Lakers’ top games during the 2024-25 season is against the Golden State Warriors as a part of the NBA’s annual Christmas Day slate.

Meanwhile, the Lakers don’t play their first game at the Clippers’ new arena, Intuit Dome, until Jan. 19, 2025. The Lakers and Clippers play at Intuit Dome once again on Feb. 4.

Their matchups at Crypto.com Arena are scheduled for Feb. 29 and March 2.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is being hosted by the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. That will be the end of All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, with festivities to include the celebrity game, 3-point contest, Slam Dunk contest and more.

Emirates NBA Cup details

After a successful inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the round-robin returns and has been rebranded to the Emirates NBA Cup.

The Lakers are looking to defend their In-Season Tournament title and were placed in West Group B with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Suns, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.

Each team will play four group stage games on ‘Cup Nights’ taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. Quarterfinals games of the Emirates NBA Cup are scheduled to be played on Dec. 10 and 11, with the semifinals and finals once again happening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and 17, respectively.

Lakers schedule for NBA Cup

Nov. 15: @ San Antonio Spurs, 4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Nov. 19: vs. Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. PT

Nov. 26: @ Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. PT (TNT)

Nov. 29: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. PT (ESPN)

2024-25 Lakers schedule and results