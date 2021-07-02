2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers Player Reviews: Ben McLemore

With the Los Angeles Lakers in desperate need of a marksman from downtown, they signed Ben McLemore after he was waived by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the season. McLemore was a good use of the Lakers’ last roster spot and saw minutes right away as the team was dealing with multiple injuries.

Without LeBron James or Anthony Davis on the floor when McLemore arrived, it was hard to truly gauge his role as the looks he was getting were not the most optimal or cleanest. However, when the two superstars did make their return, the guard looked more comfortable in the offense and did not show any hesitation to shoot when he was given a sliver of space.

McLemore appeared in 25 total games for the Purple and Gold, shooting 36.8% from distance in that span. His shooting percentage from beyond the arc was slightly above his career average, although he did not get many opportunities to showcase that as Los Angeles was bounced in the first round. Still, McLemore filled a clear need on the roster and was content with the role he was given.

McLemore was appreciative of his time with the Lakers and even though he is unsure of his future with the team, it is easy to imagine how he would look if he returns.

2020-21 Highlight

It did not take long for McLemore to show off his shooting prowess as he was a rare bright spot in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In 30 minutes, McLemore managed to score 20 points, draining six of his 10 attempts from deep. The quick trigger and his fast release was on point throughout the night and showed no fear shooting the ball even when guarded well.

2021-22 Outlook

The Lakers will be operating over the cap this summer which could mean they will look to re-sign McLemore to another deal. Shooting is a premium skill in today’s NBA and there is reason to believe that McLemore could look better with the team if he is given a proper offseason and training camp to learn the system and get more familiar with his teammates.

However, even if McLemore does return to L.A., his role will remain largely the same as a dead-eye shooter who can inject some life into the team when they go through dry spells. His defensive limitations limit his upside, but assuming he signs for another minimum deal then there is nothing to lost for the Lakers.

