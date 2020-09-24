2020 NBA Draft Combine Scheduled With New Format

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NBA finalized plans for a new format with the 2020 Draft Combine that will blend virtual and in person workouts, interviews, and videos to give scouts the best chance at selecting the right player in the Draft come November.

In a normal scenario, the Combine would take place over a couple days in one location, where all invited players would come to perform a series of tests like the vertical jump and bench press. They would also play in different five-on-five games while team scouts and executives observed.

This year, the Draft Combine is being held both virtually and in person over the course of a month, where players will still get the same opportunity to show their skill.

The process begins Sep. 28, when teams and players will be given approximately three weeks to conduct virtual interviews with any prospect they choose. Prospects will also have the unique opportunity to film an individual “Pro Day” video using the HomeCourt app that can be up to 45 minutes in length and shot from the NBA team facility nearest to the prospect’s home.

The new format will ensure the safety of everyone involved while also allowing players to get the same opportunity to be seen than they would in any other year. The NBA will also utilize “Combine HQ,” which is an interactive online platform where team scouts can compare and contrast information on certain prospects.

This year’s Draft will be unlike any other, but it may be the most analytically advanced one to date.

NBA Draft re-scheduled for Nov. 18 after initial October agreement

The Draft was originally scheduled for mid-October, in the week following the conclusion of the NBA Finals. However, due to the new Combine format, as well as uncertainty surrounding the league’s salary cap situation, it was agreed upon by teams and the league that the draft would be postponed until November.

The Draft is now scheduled to take place on Nov. 18 on ESPN.

