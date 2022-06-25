2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Anthony Davis

After a rough end to the 2021 playoffs, the 2021-22 campaign represented a sort of redemption year for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

It is rare for All-Star players like Davis to be doubted so much, but the media and fans began to question whether or not he was going to be able to carry the Lakers franchise forward. After trading for Russell Westbrook, the Lakers went all-in on a title and Davis was supposed to be the one to lead them back to the top.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old was unable to stay healthy for the mast majority of the season due to a couple of freak injuries. First, Davis suffered a sprained MCL in December that cost him 17 games. Then after returning and playing 10 games, Davis endured another long-term injury– a foot sprain that cost him another 18 games.

By the time he was able to return, the Lakers’ playoff hopes were hanging on by a thread and he would need to come up big if they had a shot to make the postseason. However, he was unable to carry them over the hump and the losses resulted in them officially being eliminated from playoff contention.

Numbers-wise, Davis averaged a steady 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists but only appeared in 40 games. It was another disappointing season for Davis and now he heads into another offseason full of questions and uncertainty.

2021-22 Highlight

As has been the case throughout his career, Davis’ effort would wax and wane on a nightly basis. However, when he had it going, he looked like a potential MVP candidate and there was no better example than early in the year against the San Antonio Spurs.

Davis dominated the Spurs interior all night, scoring easily in the paint and controlling the glass. He would finish the night with a season-high 35 points on 15-of-31 shooting to go along with 17 rebounds and four blocks.

2022-23 Outlook

The 2022-23 campaign needs to be a redemption year for Davis if the Lakers hope to return to contender status. New head coach Darvin Ham has already identified Davis as the key to the team’s success.

However, Davis recently revealed that he had not touched a basketball since the season ended, so a majority of his offseason work to this point has likely been in the weight room, getting stronger in hopes of that leading to a healthy season.

