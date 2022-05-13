2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Chaundee Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers did not have a selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they did their best to address their needs on the wings by signing a few undrafted prospects. Chaundee Brown was one of those few, appearing in five games for the Lakers during the 2022 NBA Summer League.

Following his solid play in Summer League, Brown signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers and was eventually waived. However, Brown quickly found himself back with the organization through the South Bay Lakers where he played one game as an affiliate. The forward then landed on the parent team when they signed him to a two-way deal, and he made his NBA debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brown would make one more appearance for the Purple and Gold against the Chicago Bulls, playing sparingly. The Lakers wound up cutting Brown, but he did not stay down for long as he winded up with the Atlanta Hawks on a 10-day contract. Once his deal with the Hawks expired, Brown returned to South Bay where he would go on to start 30 games for them and averaged 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.4 minutes.

The 23-year-old was a worthwhile gamble for the Lakers, who were devoid of wing depth, and he showed legitimate signs of being a solid 3-and-D role player.

2021-22 Highlight

Brown’s time with the Lakers was short-lived, though against the Bulls he was able to score his first NBA basket. In the previous game against the Wolves, Brown played roughly 15 minutes but went 0-of-6 from the field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

He had much more success with South Bay, where as a starter he was able to show his versatility and defensive grit. Those traits should serve him well throughout the remainder of his NBA journey.

2022-23 Outlook

Brown is currently on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, who are also looking for viable wings on the cheap. In the modern NBA, having versatile wings who can hit threes and defend are necessary for any team with championship hopes and Brown has proven to be worth a look. Atlanta may have hit on something in Brown, though he still faces an uphill climb to make an NBA roster.

