2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Jay Huff

After five seasons at the University of Virginia, 7’1 center Jay Huff went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but would get his first opportunity with the Washington Wizards.

After playing for their Summer League team and being invited to training camp, Huff was ultimately waived by Washington, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to pick him up, signing him to one of their two-way contracts on Oct. 18.

Huff spent the majority of his time with the Lakers in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers, making just a handful of sporadic appearances with the main club. Overall, Huff made four appearances with the Lakers, failing to record a point in limited minutes.

The Lakers would release Huff on Jan. 12 but he was acquired by South Bay just days later, remaining with the Lakers’ G League affiliate for the remainder of the season.

Huff was a solid contributor for the South Bay Lakers, helping the team reach the second round of the playoffs. Huff ranked fourth on the team in scoring at 15.7 points while also adding 6.1 rebounds. Most importantly, however, he anchored the team’s interior defense averaging 2.4 blocks per game, good for third in the entire G League.

2021-22 Highlight

While he doesn’t have much in the way of stats, there is no doubt that checking into an NBA game for the first time in his career, with the Los Angeles Lakers no less, surely ranks at or near the top of accomplishments for Huff as even making it to that point is something most could only dream of.

In terms of statistical accomplishments, however, his March contest with the South Bay Lakers against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers gave a glimpse of what he is capable of as he finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the 26-point South Bay victory.

2022-23 Outlook

It is unclear exactly what the future holds for Huff, but as a legit seven-footer who can protect the rim and potentially spread the floor offensively, he is sure to get looks somewhere. Considering the familiarity, it is possible the Lakers bring him on their Summer League team to take a look at his development.

With a decent showing there, he could find himself on someone’s training camp roster be it in L.A. or elsewhere, perhaps as a two-way player once again.

