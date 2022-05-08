2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Jemerrio Jones
When the Los Angeles Lakers were faced with mounting long-term injuries and six players out due to pandemic precautions in late December, they looked to a familiar face to fill a hole in the roster. Jemerrio Jones made his return to the Lakers after spending the last three seasons on various G league teams, the South Bay team included.

Jones has a knack for rising above, both physically and figuratively, as his rebounding abilities have earned him a couple of records broken, and the attention of the Lakers twice in three years.

The team needed everything Jones was showing, as they were lacking their big man in Anthony Davis and were being slowed by an aging roster.

Even though Jones’ second stint with the Lakers didn’t last long, he provided them some depth when they needed it most with so many players out.

2021-22 Highlight

Jones’ 2021 season came to a climax when the Lakers took a chance on him with a 10-day contract in December. Jones did not look like his usual self, however, as he earned only three rebounds and four points in his 14 minutes on the court. He returned to the G league only to be traded back to the South Bay Lakers, where he was determined to end the season on a high note.

He was able to squeeze in two triple-doubles before the 2021-22 season came to a close, with 12 and 14 rebounds in the games, respectively. Even coming off the bench for the South Bay affiliate, Jones continued to show steady improvement.

2022-23 Outlook

Jones currently doesn’t have a team, as the Lakers did not renew his 10-day contract, and his season with the South Bay Lakers is over. While the 26-year-old guard is a rebounding machine, few teams will take the gamble on his offensive skillset. If Jones can improve his field goal percentage and 3-point shot from its current rate of roughly 54% and 25%, he may find himself in the NBA once again.

