2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Sekou Doumbouya

Originally a first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2019, Sekou Doumbouya has struggled to live up to his potential early on in his NBA career.

After being traded a couple of times before the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Doumbouya to a two-way contract on Oct. 12, assigning him to their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Doumbouya made just two appearances for the Lakers this season, both way back in November when he averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 62.5% from the field. Doumbouya also played 12 games with South Bay in the G-League but failed to dominate there as well, averaging just 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists and shooting under 38% from the field.

The Lakers would waive Doumbouya on Nov. 16, but he would re-join the team on another two-way contract on Jan. 12. However, he was waived on March 1 without making another appearance with the main Lakers team.

2021-22 Highlight

Doumbouya showed a flash of potential in his first appearance with the purple and gold. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Doumbouya was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field including a 3-pointer, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

The forward has yet to show consistency, but that night gave a glimpse of the kind of contributions he could bring to a team if he could put it all together.

2022-23 Outlook

Currently a free agent, Doumbouya will likely have to make an impact at the Las Vegas Summer League on someone’s team in order to land a training camp invite somewhere. Still just 21 years old, there is plenty of time for development and with his physical capabilities, a team is more likely to give him a chance.

But at some point, he will need to show some serious growth or risk being out of the league entirely.

