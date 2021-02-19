2021 NBA All-Star Game Details, Plus Plan For Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA 2021 All-Star Game has officially been scheduled on Sunday, March 7, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Events, which includes the Skills Challenge, 3-Point competition and Slam Dunk Contest, will to begin at 3:30 p.m. PT and air nationally on TNT.

The NBA and NBPA also announced they are committing more than $2.5 million in funds and resources to to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as raising awareness for equality of coronavirus (COVID-19) care, relief and vaccines.

“NBA All-Star in Atlanta will continue our annual tradition of celebrating the game and the greatest players in the world before a global audience,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“In addition to the festivities on the court, the All-Star Game will honor the vital role HBCUs play in our communities and focus attention and resources on COVID-19 relief, particularly for the most vulnerable.”

For the first time in NBA history, each All-Star Weekend event will be held on the same day. The Taco Bell Skills Challenge will start the day’s festivities, with the Mountain Dew 3-Point Shooting Contest to follow after.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will then take place, with the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest happening during halftime.

The game will follow the same rules from last season, with the teams competing to win each quarter and playing to a final score during an untimed fourth quarter. In an effort to again honor the late Kobe Bryant, 24 points will be added to the leading team’s score and the two squads will play until that score has been reached.

Regarding All-Star Game rosters, team captains from each conference will take turns picking from the available pool of players. All-Star starters were revealed Thursday, and LeBron James and Kevin Durant were named captains for the Western and Eastern Conferences respectively. James will be picking first as he was the leading vote-getter among fans.

LeBron not thrilled about All-Star Game

James recently let everyone know he was not happy the NBA decided to host the All-Star Game this season. His comments were echoed by several other players, but the superstar conceded he would fulfill his duty and attend.

“Obviously you guys can see I’m not very happy about it, but it’s out of my hands,” James said. “I’ll be there if I’m selected. I’ll be there physically but not mentally.”

