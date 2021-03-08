2021 NBA All-Star Game: Lakers’ LeBron James ‘In Awe’ Of Stephen Curry & Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was one of the most vocal players against an All-Star Game, he clearly enjoyed himself playing alongside Stephen Curry and Giannis Anteokounmpo. The latter two combined for 63 points with the final taking home the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award.

After the game, James took to Twitter to voice his excitement at the performance of Curry, Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Although James gets to share the court with another top-10 player in Anthony Davis nearly every night, it’s always added fun to play with some of the NBA’s most exciting superstars.

James spoke about the fun he had watching and sharing the court with Curry and Antetokounmpo. “Absolutely. That’s why I drafted them, man,” James said. “It’s guys that I obviously compete against on a nightly basis. But guys that I’m just in awe of.

“Giannis and Steph, it’s my first time teaming up with Steph, and it was an honor to be on the floor with him. A guy that I’ve seen come and be the player that he is today. It was just great to be out there with Steph and Giannis and the rest of the guys, too.”

James also backtracked on some of his earlier negative comments, discussing the good work the NBA did teaming up with HBCU’s for the game.

“Well, any time you’re able to benefit a situation like HBCUs or give back to the communities that don’t get the support that we wish that we would get more of, I think it’s all beneficial,” James said.

“All in all, obviously the league did a hell of a job of being able to put this together still. The PA did a great job of backing that, and then us as players we came in and did our job. We’ll get ready for the second half of the season.”

The NBA announced Monday morning that zero positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests were registered during All-Star Weekend. However, we’ll see in the next few days if the NBA avoided an outbreak. If they did, then the entire event can be considered a success.

As for James, he clearly loved playing alongside Curry and Antetokounmpo. While the Greek Freak is locked in for the next six years with the Milwaukee Bucks, Curry can become a free agent next summer. Perhaps those rumors will begin circulating soon after Sunday night.

James calls Lillard, Devin Booker most disrespected players in the NBA

James has done a wonderful job in recent days being an ambassador for other star players in the league. He showed this with a series of tweets that called Lillard and Devin Booker the two most disrespected players in the NBA.

