2021 NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Voted Team Captains

After several weeks of discussions, plans were finalized for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 7. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will lead their respective conferences as team captains after receiving the most fan votes.

This marks James’ 17th career All-Star Game selection, as the 37-year-old superstar continues to dominate in all facets. The 18-year veteran is currently averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.7 minutes per contest.

This selection also marks James’ fourth time being an All-Star Game captain. He has held that mantle for the four seasons since the NBA changed the format of the All-Star Game.

James was the only Laker named a starter as Anthony Davis was ranked fourth among Western Conference frontcourt players. The players actually voted him third, but he came in fourth by the fans and fifth by the media, meaning Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic earned the other starting spots alongside James in the frontcourt.

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic will be rounding out the starters for the West, while Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid earned the starting spots in the East.

There is a good chance Davis will be named as a reserve when they are announced in a week, although he will be unlikely to play in the game regardless as he continues to rehab his injured leg. Davis is expected to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break and should miss even more time after that.

Here is how the fan voting broke down, with Lakers guard Alex Caruso coming in eighth in the West, via Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be team captains and draft the All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves from each conference. The 2021 NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday.

Final fan vote totals are below: pic.twitter.com/YMlN2pmzyZ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 19, 2021

This season’s exhibition will include the Slam Dunk contest being held at halftime. Both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will be held prior to the annual exhibition.

Western Conference starting lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry (Warriors)

SG: Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

SF: LeBron James (Lakers)

PF: Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

C: Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Eastern Conference starting lineup:

PG: Kyrie Irving (Nets)

SG: Bradley Beal (Wizards)

SF: Kevin Durant (Nets)

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

C: Joel Embiid (76ers)

NBA All-Star reserves will be revealed on February 23 on TNT. The All-Star draft has not yet been scheduled.

