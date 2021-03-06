2021 NBA All-Star Weekend Atlanta: Skills Events, Preview & TV Info.

The NBA opted to hold its annual All-Star weekend this season, but events will operate in a different fashion than in previous years.

Instead of spacing out various events over the course of the weekend, all events are stuffed into one night on the day of the All-Star Game.

The Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest are slated to occur before tipoff with the Slam Dunk Contest serving as halftime entertainment.

2021 NBA All-Star Game details

5:00 p.m. PT, March 7, 2021

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: TNT

Skills Challenge details

The Skills Challenge tests participants’ offensive abilities in the departments of dribbling past obstacles, passing into a small hole and shooting 3-pointers and layups. Six participants compete against each other one-on-one, eliminating one another until one player remains.

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

Participants:

Chris Paul (Suns)

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

Robert Covington (Trail Blazers)

Julius Randle (Knicks)

Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)

Nikola Vucevic (Magic)

3-point Contest details

For fans of shooting, the 3-point Contest pits the NBA’s best shooters against each other to see who is the best. Each player will have five shots from five different parts of the floor: the corners, wings and down the middle.

One of those spots contains a set of five money balls that account for an increase in points if they are made, and the shooter can designate which spot that rack will be situated. Each shooter will receive 70 seconds this year to attempt all shots instead of the usual 60 because of the new implementation of two “MTN DEW Zones” situated six feet beyond the 3-point arc.

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT after the Skills Challenge concludes

Participants:

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Devin Booker (Suns)

Zach LaVine (Bulls)

Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

Slam Dunk Contest details

Some of the NBA’s best high flyers will showcase their dunk abilities in the Slam Dunk Contest. Participants receive a score on a scale of six to ten by various judges. The minimum score to achieve is 30 and the maximum is 50.

Time: During halftime of All-Star Game

Participants:

Obi Toppin (Knicks)

Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers)

Cassius Stanley (Pacers)

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have anyone representing the team in any of the contests. However, guard Alex Caruso did receive an invite to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, but he declined the opportunity.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!