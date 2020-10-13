2021 NBA Championship Odds: Lakers Favorites Again

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers completed their impressive 16-5 straight up and 11-9-1 ATS run through the postseason with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals that was much more lopsided than the final score would indicate.

As Lakers fans celebrate their NBA Championship, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the Lakers can do it again in 2021. Los Angeles is the +400 betting favorite to win the title again next season on the 2021 NBA championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis worked perfectly in their first season together. James took on a facilitator role to let Davis get plenty of touches on offense. Assuming Davis doesn’t leave in free agency (and it’s hard to imagine him leaving after such an incredible season in Los Angeles), the Lakers are correctly placed as the team to beat in 2021.

The L.A. Clippers aren’t far behind at sports betting sites at +450 to win the NBA Championship next season. The Clippers flamed out this postseason and blew a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets to deprive the world of the Clippers vs. Lakers postseason showdown that everyone thought was inevitable. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and a deep Clippers roster will return to the spotlight next season with a chip on their shoulder.

The Golden State Warriors could be the biggest threat to the Clippers and Lakers out West going off at +900 to win the championship. The Warriors will get a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back in 2021 and are also sitting on the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Whether they trade that pick for a proven commodity or draft an elite prospect, Golden State is about to add a major impact player to one of the best cores in the league.

In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks (+800 to win the NBA Championship) are the biggest favorites to win the title and are followed by the Boston Celtics (+1200), Brooklyn Nets (+1200), Miami Heat (+1400), and Toronto Raptors (+1600) on those NBA odds. The Nets will be intriguing next season with a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and if this postseason was any indication the Heat look like a legitimate contender for years to come as well. The Lakers will certainly have their work cut out for them when they attempt to defend their title next season.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.