2021 NBA Draft: Brandon Boston Jr. ‘Would Love To Wear The Purple And Gold’ After Working Out With Lakers

Even though the 2021 NBA Draft is on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers are still doing their due diligence as there could be opportunities for them to take a player later in the draft or sign as an undrafted free agent.

The Lakers currently only hold the No. 22 overall pick, but reports have surfaced they could be looking to move down and acquire extra draft capital. Los Angeles’s scouting department has been excellent at finding gems late in the draft, so it makes sense for them to try and nab an extra prospect in a talented draft class.

The team’s most recent workout featured Kentucky forward Brandon Boston Jr., and he likely earned some fans after he revealed he would love to don a Lakers jersey. “Laker fan, just the history behind it, it’s a blessing to be here and work out for these teams. But definitely I would love to wear the purple and gold. I feel like I had a great workout and we’re gonna see in two days.”

Boston shot a poor 35.5 percent from the field and only 30 percent from deep in his lone collegiate season, but he believes he was able to show he is a better shooter in his workout. “My jump shot has improved tremendously. My skillset and just my overall game has really progressed and elevated since college.”

Los Angeles is famous for their Mentality Drill that tends to wear players out but Boston apparently did incredibly well in the exercise. “I want to say I broke the record or I was close to the record today. It was a great drill, really just showcased my shooting. I was tired after all the workout.”

One factor working in Boston’s favor is he is represented by Klutch Sports who has several players already on the Lakers roster and the Kentucky product discussed what he enjoys most about the agency.

“That Klutch group is an amazing group, genuine and pure people that really just set us up to be focused and be professional. We just compete every day, get after it and be consistent and just bring it every day knowing that we got to elevate our games and make each other better.”

Lakers have explored moving up in 2021 NBA Draft

Although the Lakers might be best served moving back in the draft to acquire more assets, it seems they are also trying to find ways into the lottery. L.A. reportedly offered a package of Kyle Kuzma and the No. 22 pick to the Indiana Pacers for the No. 13 selection. The Pacers turned down the offer, but it looks like the Lakers may have a player they are dead-set on grabbing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!