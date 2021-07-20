2021 NBA Draft: Chris Duarte, Corey Kispert Among Green Room Invitees

The 2021 NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been hard at work, bringing in a number of prospects to study closely. Some will obviously be considered for the 22nd overall pick which the team owns, while others are more likely second-rounders or even undrafted guys who the franchise could consider for their summer league roster or training camp invites.

On draft day itself, however, one of the things watched is the prospects themselves, a select number of whom are in the green room waiting to hear their name called. Normally those players invited are limited to expected lottery picks, but this year that number stretches well beyond that.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN and Draft Express, there will be 20 players invited to sit in the green room on draft night:

Green Room Invites:

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Green

Evan Mobley

Jalen Suggs

Jon Kuminga

Scottie Barnes

Davion Mitchell

James Bouknight

Keon Johnson

Franz Wagner

Josh Giddey

Jalen Johnson

Corey Kispert

Moses Moody

Kai Jones

A. Sengun

Cam Thomas

Z. Williams

Chris Duarte

Though most of these names will be off the board long before the Lakers get the chance to make their selection, there are a handful of names who could still be in the green room at the 22nd pick. One name that has been linked to the Lakers is Oregon’s Chris Duarte, who has been mocked to the team a few different times. Though perhaps his inclusion in the green room invites is a sign that he could be gone before the Lakers are on the clock.

Additionally, players such as Ziaire Williams, Isaiah Jackson, and Kai Jones could potentially still be on the board at 22, though nothing is ever for certain during the draft as unexpected players rise and fall every year.

None of the higher-profile players who are known to have worked out for the Lakers such as Trey Murphy III, Ayo Dosunmu, Miles McBride, Jaden Springer and Isaiah Todd received an invite. But it has been well established that the Lakers will take whoever they feel is the best pick regardless of where they stand on other draft boards, and more often than not that has worked out very well for them in recent years.

Trey Murphy III calls Lakers workout one of the ‘harder’ ones he’s had

When it comes to ideal prospects who fit the needs of the Lakers, perhaps no one fits that bill more than Virginia’s Trey Murphy III. Murphy has all of the measurables and skills of the ideal 3-and-D wing that teams everywhere are looking for.

The former Cavalier has already worked out for the Lakers and admits that it was a bit harder than the normal pre-draft workout. “I would say the workout went pretty well,” Murphy said. “Guys were competing at a really high level and it was a lot of fun out there, definitely one of my harder workouts I would say.”

“There was a lot of running involved, just testing our shape, testing our mental toughness. And it was a really good time getting to meet the staff and the front office, there were a lot of good people in there.”

