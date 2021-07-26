2021 NBA Draft: Greg Brown Unnerved Working Out For Lakers

In less than a week, the Los Angeles Lakers will find themselves on the clock during the 2021 NBA Draft hoping to come away with another future contributor.

The Lakers hold the No. 22 picks, but because of the depth and talent in this year’s draft class they may look to add another pick. Los Angeles has had several players come in for workouts who are expected to go in the second round or undrafted, with their recent group headlined by Texas’ Greg Brown.

Brown is a one-and-done small forward who possesses great size and athleticism for the position but is considered a bit of a project. However, he believes his Lakers workout went well and seemed proud of his performance. “Everything was expected and I think the workout went great. Lots of terminology I learned today, some things I picked up on so today was a good day.”

Prospects like Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland were in awe when working out at the Lakers training facility, but Brown was unnerved by the moment. “To me, I just walk in like every other thing I walk into. I play basketball, it’s basketball.

“I’ve been doing it my whole life and just got to keep getting better because maybe at one point in my life I’ll get to be the best player in the organization, who knows. But just walking in and playing basketball every day and getting better, that’s what I kind of look forward to while going to these organizations, going to these workouts.”

Brown certainly has the confidence and mentality to make it to the NBA and could be an intriguing option for the Purple and Gold because of his athleticism around the rim. Those athletic traits also served him well in college defensively because he was able to bother opposing players with his length and ability to recover.

As of now, Brown would be a reach in the first round for any team but the Lakers might need to consider getting into the second round if the Texas forward slips on draft night.

Greg Brown excited about potentially being drafted

Like every prospect this year, Brown is grateful to be in the running to get drafted. “It’s amazing. Only 60 guys get drafted and to hear my name called, or just to be involved in that, it’s a big deal for me. It’s a big blessing that God has put in my life so I’m very thankful for it.”

