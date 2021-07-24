2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Hold Pre-Draft Workout For Greg Brown, Neemias Queta & 4 Others

The Los Angeles Lakers held another pre-draft workout on Saturday morning, this time for Louisville’s Carlik Jones, SMU’s Feron Hunt, Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon, Creighton’s Mitch Ballock, Texas’ Greg Brown and Utah State’s Neemias Queta.

With the 2021 NBA Draft coming up this week, the Lakers are running out of time to evaluate prospects for the No. 22 overall pick as well as potential second-rounders and undrafted players to fill out their Summer League roster.

This workout was headlined by Brown, who could be a potential option for the Lakers at 22, and also Queta, who is projected to go in the second round but has already interviewed with the Lakers at the combine.

Brown is a small forward that played one season at Texas, averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. He provides great length at 6’9″ with a 7’0″ wingspan and is also very young at just 19 years of age.

Queta played three seasons at Utah State and is coming off a career year, averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. The center’s draft stock has continued to rise throughout the process.

Potential Summer League prospects

The rest of the players the Lakers worked out on Saturday – Jones, Hunt, Tilmon and Ballock – are all either projected to go late in the second round or undrafted. While the Lakers don’t currently own any second-round picks, there is always potential to trade for or buy a pick, so it makes sense to still meet with and work out players expected to go in that range.

Even if the Lakers don’t move into the second round, there is also the opportunity to sign undrafted free agents to add to the Summer League roster.

The Lakers have found gems this way in the past, so there is no doubt their scouting department is hard at work trying to find the next diamond in the rough.

The NBA draft is set for this Thursday night with free agency to follow shortly after on Aug 2.

