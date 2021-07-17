2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Hold Workout For Jaden Springer, Ayo Dosunmu & 4 Others

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they held a pre-draft workout for six prospects on Saturday, including West Virginia’s Mile McBride, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Texas Tech’s Mac McClung, Tennessee’s Jaden Springer and Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica.

The headliners of this workout are Dosunmu and Springer, both of which could be options for the Lakers with their first-round pick at No. 22 overall.

Dosunmu played three seasons at Illinois and was a consensus All-American in his last one, leading the Fighting Illini to their best season in years. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 39% from 3-point range, displaying a little bit of everything.

Springer is already someone the Lakers have been linked to going back to the combine when they got the chance to interview him. The 18-year-old is very raw as one of the youngest players in the draft but flashed his potential and upside in his one year in college, averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

McBride could be another option for the Lakers at 22 as he is projected to go late in the first round or early in the second. The guard played two seasons at West Virginia and in 2020-21 averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists whole shooting an impressive 41.4% from deep.

Mamukelashvili is a big man coming off an impressive senior season at Seton Hall in which he put up 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. He is a projected late second-round pick that the Lakers are taking a look at in case he goes undrafted.

McClung is another late-second to undrafted player that had a decorated college career at Georgetown and Texas Tech. The small guard was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2018-19 and then the 2020-21 All-Big 12 Team after putting up 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Koprivica also falls into the undrafted category as the 21-year-old Serbian big man put up 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this past season.

Lakers worked out six other prospects of Friday

This marks the second straight day that the Lakers have held a pre-draft workout as they did so with Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice, San Diego State’s Jordan Schakel, G League Ignite’s Isaiah Todd, LSU’s Javonte Smart, UC Santa Barbara’s JaQuori McLaughlin and Duke’s Matthew Hurt on Friday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!