2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Working Out Josh Christopher, Joshua Primo & 4 Others

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they are holding a pre-draft workout for Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski, Arizona State’s Josh Christopher, Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke, Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Alabama’s Joshua Primo and Oregon’s Eugene Omoruyi – on Friday morning.

The headliners of this group are Christopher and Primo, both of which could be options for the Lakers with the 22nd pick.

Christopher, who is a hometown kid from Lakewood, California, played just one season at Arizona State. The guard played in 15 games and averaged 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. While he wouldn’t bring much shooting to the table, he does have a ton of upside as a plus defender and guard with length.

Primo was another one-and-done college player, averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season at Alabama. The 6’6″ guard also shot 38.1% from 3-point range on 3.8 attempts per game, which has to be appealing for the Lakers.

As far as Zegarowski, Tarke, Graves and Omoruyi go, they are all projected to be late second-round picks or undrafted, so they could be options for the Lakers’ Summer League team.

Zegarowski is a 6’2″ point guard that played three seasons at Creighton. His best attribute is his 3-point shooting as he shot 42.3% on 5.5 attempts per game in his college career.

Tarke played at three different schools, finishing up a Coppin state in 2020-21. The 6’6″ forward averaged 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists in addition to an impressive 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game in his final season.

Graves, a four-year player a Buffalo, is another guard that comes in at 6’3″. He is coming off a year in which he averaged 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot an uninspiring 28.1% from deep though, which was down from 37.2% in his second year and 36% in his third.

Omoruyi played three seasons at Rutgers before finishing up at Oregon with a career year, averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Despite being 24 years of age, Omoruyi might be an intriguing undrafted prospect for the Lakers due to his length at 6’6″ and shooting ability (37.6% on 3.9 attempts).

Lakers continue to be linked to Duarte

Although he isn’t working out for the Lakers on Friday, the name that continues to come up most for the Lakers at No. 22 overall is Oregon’s Chris Duarte.

While it remains to be seen if Duarte will be available when the Lakers are on the clock, his shooting and size on the wing definitely seems to be the skillset the Lakers are targeting.

