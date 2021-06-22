2021 NBA Draft Lottery Preview: Odds, Start Time, TV Info. & Representatives

The NBA Draft Lottery is always an exciting day in the middle of the postseason for the teams who were unable to make it to the top 16. For a few years, the Los Angeles Lakers were a fixture at this event, picking the top-seven in four consecutive years and picking No. 2 overall in three consecutive years.

On Tuesday, the 2021 NBA Draft order looks to be finalized with top prospects getting a better sense for what team they might end up on. Meanwhile, teams are hoping to land the No. 1 pick, which is projected to be Oklahoma State combo guard/forward Cade Cunningham. Below, we have all the information needed for Tuesday’s event.

The Lakers will not be involved in the draft lottery having made the playoffs in 2021. However, they have already clinched the No. 22 overall draft pick, which they own outright and do not owe in any trades. They may trade that pick this offseason, but only after they’ve made the selection, similar to the Dennis Schroder trade in 2020.

TV Info.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. PT, just before the Phoenix Suns take on the L.A. Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Just like the Suns-Clippers game, the Draft Lottery is aired on ESPN and streamed via the ESPN app.

Lottery odds

Listed below are all 14 teams in the draft lottery. Alongside what pick they are most likely to end up with, listed also is what their odds are of landing the No. 1 overall pick, any potential trades involved in their picks, and who their representative is at the event.

1. Houston Rockets (17-55)

No. 1 pick odds: 14%

Trades: Conveys to Oklahoma City Thunder if outside the top four

Representative: Hakeem Olajuwan

2. Detroit Pistons (20-52)

No. 1 pick odds: 14%

Trades: None

Representative: Ben Wallace

3. Orlando Magic

No. 1 pick odds: 14%

Trades: None

Representative: Jeff Weltman

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 1 pick odds: 11.5%

Trades: None

Representative: Nazr Mohammed

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 1 pick odds: 11.5%

Trades: None

Representative: Koby Altman

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 1 pick odds: 9%

Trades: Conveys to Golden State Warriors if outside the top three

Representative: Anthony Edwards

7. Toronto Raptors

No. 1 pick odds: 7.5%

Trades: None

Representative: Fred VanVleet

8. Chicago Bulls

No. 1 pick odds: 4.5%

Trades: Conveys to Orlando Magic if outside the top four

Representative: Marc Eversley

9. Sacramento Kings

No. 1 pick odds: 4.5%

Trades: None

Representative: Monte McNair

10. New Orleans Pelicans

No. 1 pick odds: 4.5%

Trades: None

Representative: Swin Cash

11. Charlotte Hornets

No. 1 pick odds: 1.8%

Trades: None

Representative: Miles Bridges

12. San Antonio Spurs

No. 1 pick odds: 1.7%

Trades: None

Representative: Peter J. Holt

13. Indiana Pacers

No. 1 pick odds: 1%

Trades: None

Representative: Nancy Leonard

14. Golden State Warriors

No. 1 pick odds: 0.5%

Trades: None

Representative: Rick Welts

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!