2021 NBA Draft: Miles McBride Wants To Show Lakers He’s The ‘Ultimate Competitor’

With the 2021 NBA Draft approaching closer, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to do their due diligence on many different prospects who could help the team next season. One intriguing player who they could give serious consideration to is West Virginia guard Miles McBride.

The sophomore seems to have a lot of the things the Lakers are looking for in a draft prospect as McBride is a capable scorer and shooter, averaging 15.9 points last season while also hitting 41.4% from 3-point range. He is also an excellent on-ball defender who can harass opposing point guards and cause turnovers.

But for McBride, those skills are secondary to what he wants to show teams during this draft process. “The main thing I say I’m trying to show is I’m the ultimate competitor,” McBride said after his workout with the Lakers.

“I feel like I’m definitely one of the best competitors in the draft if not the best so shots are gonna fall, shots are gonna miss, so the biggest thing is just to show I’m a competitor.”

This is right in line with what the Lakers value in any players on their roster. Skillset matters, obviously, but they are also looking for players with the right mindset who fit into their culture and McBride undoubtedly does that. As far as what it means in his eyes to be that ultimate competitor, he explained that as well.

“I would say just always being on attack mode, whether it’s on defense, offense,” McBride added. “Not attacking necessarily as always going downhill on people but always understanding that you have to be locked in to play at this level. You can’t take plays off, things like that. Always talking to your teammates and things like that.”

A point guard who can shoot, defend, is a solid creator, and has a mindset like McBride is describing would be an ideal fit for the Lakers, especially considering their free agency situation with their guards. Whether or not that plays out on draft day will come down to where the Lakers see him on that draft board.

McBride hopes to learn from LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Should McBride be drafted by the Lakers, he will have the opportunity to play with two of the best players in the NBA in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And should that be the case, the former Mountaineer will be a sponge.

“I think just trying to learn as much as I can. Obviously they’re two of the best in the game right now and will be Hall of Famers, all that, but just trying to take as much of it in as I can. They’ve obviously dealt with a lot of things off the court and they understand the business and everything about it so just learning as much as I can from them.”

