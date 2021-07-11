2021 NBA Draft: Nah’Shon Hyland Acknowledges Franchise’s History After Working Out For Lakers

The 2021 NBA Draft is a little less than three weeks away, which means pre-draft workouts are in full swing. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 22 overall selection and have been conducting interviews with several players like Jaden Springer.

Aside from meeting with prospects, they have also begun pre-draft group workouts.

Their recent workout on July 10 included Austin Reaves, Trey Murphy III, Oscar Da Silva, Nah’Shon Hyland, Chaundree Brown Jr. and DJ Funderburk. Hyland’s stock has risen in recent weeks and the VCU guard discussed his pre-draft workout with the Lakers.

“I didn’t do the mentality drill due to a minor injury but the whole workout was great, honestly,” Hyland said. “Guys were getting after it. I feel as though I showed a whole lot, my offensive skills at a high level, shooting the ball, just everything. I feel as though I showed a lot. The workout was great, for sure.”

Hyland was particularly star-struck about being in the Lakers building, acknowledging the franchise’s history. “Honestly when I first got my COVID test yesterday, just looking at it outside and the black building, it’s just like ‘Wow, you’re at the Lakers facility!’ This is one of the best franchises, organizations in history. but just coming in here first and seeing everything, all the banners, all the greats, seeing guys who’ve been in the program more than 30 years, even 60 years.

“Just being around that energy, it’s just like ‘Wow, I’m in the Lakers facility!’ If I get picked to come here, it’s gonna be a dream come true, a blessing just to be around just greats. You have something to strive towards, it’s just like wow I’m actually in here and you don’t want to take it for granted.”

Hyland’s reaction to working out with the Lakers will surely earn him points within the organization, but the real draw will be his ability to shoot the basketball from range. The guard is arguably the best shooter in the draft as he can shoot either spotting up or off the bounce, two areas of need on the roster.

He feels that type of versatility as a combo guard will benefit him in the NBA.

“It shows you my versatility. Honestly I’m just a hooper. People list me as a one, people list me as a two, I can play either position. I can play off the ball, I can shoot the lights out off the ball, shoot the lights out on the ball. I’m a very underrated passer, underrated playmaker. It just shows you my versatility and that I can do both at a high level, for sure.”

The Purple and Gold will be doing plenty of research in preparation of the draft, but Hyland, who is projected to be a late first-round pick, has definitely made an impression.

Nah’Shon Hyland explains nickname

Hyland is often referred to as “Bones” and he explained where the nickname comes from. “It’s crazy because I always had a slim frame but even a slimmer frame than this when I was younger,” Hyland said.

“So one of my close friends, he’s younger than me, but he came out with the name Bizzy and I had another close friend who’s a girl and she came up with the name Bones and they just put two and two together and came up with that and just ran with it. But shoutout to her, for sure, and I just ran with it from there, it just stuck to me, it fits me so perfect.”

