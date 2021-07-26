2021 NBA Draft: Neemias Queta Feels He Did His Part In Lakers Workout

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have a big decision to make regarding their first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, they could also look to add to their draft capital by trading for or buying a second-round pick.

The Lakers have done well drafting in the second, with players like Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker coming at No. 46 overall. Los Angeles held another draft workout session on Saturday, with players like Neemias Queta in attendance.

Queta previously interviewed with the Lakers at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine and apparently did well enough there to earn a workout at the facility. The Utah State big man believes his workout went well and showed what he could do on the floor.

“First of all, the workout went pretty good. I feel like I did everything that they asked me to do, I did my part. I feel that in the league, I can translate obviously my rebounding, my shot-blocking, I can finish well around the rim. And then obviously I just got to get used to being out of the perimeter and being able to stay in front of guards.”

As far as his potential fit with the Lakers, Queta said he can be someone who protects the rim and painted area. “First of all I want to be a rim protector. Being able to contest every shot in the paint, being able to clean up the boards, being able to be vocal and dominate around the block.

“Obviously in the NBA to be able to be out in the perimeter and stay in the ball coverages, whenever they want me to switch I feel like I did a pretty good job at that too so I think I did my part today.”

As of now, Queta is projected to go somewhere in the second round but has seen his stock rise after the Combine and could be a worthwhile selection if the Lakers can somehow add another pick. The center position is an open question because of the uncertain statuses of Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol, so maybe Los Angeles would be wise to select someone like Queta to develop for the long haul.

Montrezl Harrell leaning toward opting in

Harrell could not have been pleased with how his season ended with the Lakers and it was widely expected he would opt out of his current deal. However, reports surfaced that Harrell is surprisingly leaning toward opting in to the last year of his contract.

