2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule: Lakers To Play Suns, Knicks, Clippers & Pistons

The NBA has announced the schedule for the Las Vegas Summer League and the Los Angeles Lakers will be playing four games. They open things up with a rematch from this past year’s playoffs, taking on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

They then don’t play until Wed. Aug. 11 against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. PT followed by a Friday night game on Aug. 13 against the L.A. Clippers at 7 p.m. PT. They then finished against the Detroit Pistons on Sat., Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. PT.

Three of the Lakers’ games will be televised on ESPN 2 with the one against the Clippers being on NBA TV. Spectrum SportsNet typically televises the games locally as well.

The format of this year’s Las Vegas Summer League is different than years passed as instead of a full postseason, there is just one championship game between the two teams with the best records after everyone plays four games. The 28 teams that don’t play for the championship will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.

As always though, the games will all take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas from Aug. 8-17. All of the Lakers’ four games will be at the Thomas & Mack Center, which comes as no surprise considering the crowd of fans that typically travels to Las Vegas from L.A. to see them play.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

Who will be playing for Lakers in Summer League

As far as who will be playing for the Lakers in Las Vegas, that is currently up in the air with the 2021 NBA Draft around the corner.

The Lakers did not have any rookies last season and their two-way players are not expected to return, which means they will have a completely new roster for Summer League.

L.A. currently owns the No. 22 overall pick in the draft so whoever they take there would be the headliner of their Summer League team. They have also been in discussions to both move up and move down though, so it remains to be seen if that will be their only pick on draft night.

This is a very deep draft filled with quality talent in the second round. The Lakers have been working out a ton of prospects to do their due diligence, which may make moving into the second round to add some more talent the right move to make.

