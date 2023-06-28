2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves showed real flashes at the end of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, which primed him for a much bigger role in the 2022-23 season.

Reaves looked every bit of the playmaker and on-ball scorer he resembled in college and looked like he would be poised for more minutes. However, Darvin Ham opted to bring him along slowly, having him come off the bench despite him being one of the Lakers’ most productive players.

After several injuries and the trade deadline, though, Ham eventually came to his senses and allowed Reaves to start. The move did wonders for Reaves and the Lakers as they managed to go on a run in the second half of the season to earn a Play-In Tournament spot. The second-year guard was instrumental in getting Los Angeles there, playing with a renewed sense of confidence that was apparent every time he stepped on the floor.

While the Lakers were able to dispatch the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-In, questions about Reaves being able to handle his first playoffs well started coming up. However, those concerns looked silly shortly after as Reaves took off the ground running. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reaves had no trouble adjusting to postseason physicality and adversity and even thrived in it.

Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the 25-year-old was arguably the Lakers’ third-best player due to his clutch shooting and feisty defense. Although the purple and gold were unable to hang up banner No. 18, Reaves proved to be a key piece and showed Los Angeles that they should do everything they can to make sure he stays with them for the long-term.

2022-23 Highlight

It didn’t take very long for Reaves to introduce the world to his game as he took over for the Lakers in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. With Memphis keen on slowing down LeBron James and Anthony Davis in crunch time, Reaves took it upon himself to score in the half court.

The guard didn’t shy away from the moment as he got to his spots and hit one clutch shot after another. Reaves would finish the game with 23 points, and his performance is what helped set the tone for the rest of the series.

2023-24 Outlook

Reaves will be a restricted free agent this summer and should find a lucrative offer sheet from someone. Teams like the Houston Rockets reportedly like Reaves a lot, but there are definitely other teams eying him in free agency.

Fortunately, the Lakers hold the right to match any offer he signs and if they’re smart they’ll match whatever comes his way.

