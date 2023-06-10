2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Damian Jones

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers made it a focus to get younger and more athletic after a season full of watching veterans get ran out of the gym. To that end, the Lakers brought back a familiar face in Damian Jones.

Jones was previously with Los Angeles during the 2020-21 season when he signed a 10-day contract. The athletic center then signed a second one, but ended the year with the Sacramento Kings who eventually signed him to a minimum deal. After a few strong showings with the Kings, Jones found his way back to the Lakers when he agreed to a two-year minimum contract.

Under Darvin Ham, Jones got a chance early on in the year to carve a role out for himself backing up Anthony Davis. However, Jones largely struggled to gain any traction on either end of the floor and as a result saw his minutes and role diminish. The Lakers started the season with a 2-10 record and with them struggling so much, Ham looked for options outside of Jones to turn things around.

With injuries starting to pile up, December offered Jones another opportunity to prove his worth and he did fairly well given the circumstances. Despite some solid performances, though, Jones found himself buried on the bench again and would later be part of the three-team blockbuster that sent Russell Westbrook out to the Utah Jazz.

It wasn’t the reunion that either side wanted, but it worked out as the Lakers made a deep postseason run while Jones got much more playing time with the Jazz.

2022-23 Highlight

Incredibly shorthanded without LeBron James or Davis, Los Angeles had their hands full against the Toronto Raptors. Thomas Bryant drew the start in place of Davis, but Jones essentially split the center minutes with him as he played his Lakers season-high in minutes with 25.

It was a productive outing for Jones, who used his size and vertical leaping ability to throw down dunks and grab rebounds. Although L.A. wound up losing the game, Jones showed what he could do in an expanded role as he finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

2023-24 Outlook

Jones has a player option for the 2023-24 season that he will most likely pick up, though that doesn’t necessarily mean his future in Utah is intact. With a small salary, Jones could easily get moved in a deal, but if the Jazz decide to keep him he’s not a bad back up big.

