2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Jarred Vanderbilt

When the Los Angeles Lakers made the huge deal at the trade deadline, much of the attention focused on the return of point guard D’Angelo Russell and the sharpshooting Malik Beasley. But it was the defensive-minded Jarred Vanderbilt who immediately became a fan favorite upon arriving to Los Angeles.

Almost immediately after being acquired in the trade that sent away Russell Westbrook, Vanderbilt would be inserted into the Lakers’ starting lineup, providing the team with a top-tier perimeter defender to hound the opposing team’s best player and setting the tone for a Lakers defense that would be among the NBA’s best after the deadline.

While his numbers didn’t always stand out, Vanderbilt’s energy and hustle were crucial additions to the Lakers overall. Every team needs a player to do the dirty work and Vanderbilt thrives in those situations, fighting for rebounds, diving on the floor and making life hell on opponents throughout the league.

While not the best shooter, Vanderbilt was able to knock down some crucial 3-pointers at times while also doing a great job at moving without the ball and getting plenty of easy dunks because of his great cuts. He also showed off the ability to handle the ball and make smart reads and passes as well, a facet of his game many were unaware he possessed.

The playoffs were a struggle at times offensively as teams sagged off Vanderbilt, but he made huge impacts defensively in the Lakers run to the Western Conference Finals. The work that he did in helping to harass star point guards Ja Morant and Stephen Curry can not be overvalued and simply put, the Lakers do not advance to where they did without the efforts of Jarred Vanderbilt.

In 26 games with the Lakers, Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.9% from the field.

2022-23 Highlight

In just his fifth game in a Lakers uniform, Vanderbilt showed exactly what he is capable of as he was a main catalyst in the Lakers’ 27-point comeback on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. Vanderbilt would not be denied as he finished the contest with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals in the win with much of that coming in the second half of one of the Lakers’ most impressive victories of the season.

Vanderbilt also played a huge role in what was the most important game of the Lakers season to that point in Game 4 of their first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Vanderbilt would shoot 6-of-9 from the field, including knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and finish with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the Lakers’ overtime victory.

2023-24 Outlook

Only $300,000 of the final year of Vanderbilt’s contract is guaranteed, but with it only being worth $4.64 million, it feels like a foregone conclusion the Lakers will keep him around. The contract becomes guaranteed the day before free agency begins.

While there are some obvious holes in Vanderbilt’s game, his impact on games is can be great, and he is well-liked within the Lakers locker room. The most likely outlook is Vanderbilt back on the roster next season, though if the Lakers have a big deal in the works and need his salary in the trade, the front office could still move him.

