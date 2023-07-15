2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: LeBron James

Entering Year 20, all eyes were on LeBron James as he tried to lift the Los Angeles Lakers out of the muck that was the previous season.

James and the Lakers got off to a slow start record-wise, going 2-10 and looking dead in the water before the 2022-23 season even really began. However, James himself was having productive showings as he was able to score the ball and lift Los Angeles to some much-needed wins. Despite his efforts, though, the Lakers struggled to keep pace in the Western Conference as they fall as far as 13th in the standings.

Things dramatically changed after the trade deadline when Los Angeles managed to swing a few meaningful trades to get James help. The Lakers looked revitalized with better fitting pieces, but their playoff hopes flashed before their eyes when James went down with a foot injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

The King was eventually diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right foot and missed multiple weeks rehabbing the injury. James was fortunately able to return just before the Play-In Tournament, though it was clear he didn’t have the same burst and explosiveness.

James’ numbers dipped in the postseason as he often deferred to Anthony Davis and even Austin Reaves to carry the offensive load. James would still have his moments of greatness, but naturally had trouble playing to his standard.

Ultimately, James was able to turn back the clock when the Lakers needed him most and he got them as far as the Western Conference Finals where they were swept by the Denver Nuggets. It was a bitter end to the season, but James and co. should be proud of themselves for digging themselves out of a massive hole.

2022-23 Highlight

Seemingly every game, James moved up some list given how long he’s been playing. However, the biggest accomplishment came on Feb. 7 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

Near the end of the third quarter, James drained a fadeaway at the elbow to earn him his 38,888th point. As soon as the ball went through the net, the crowd roared and the game was momentarily stopped for a brief celebration. Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance and gave James a basketball at mid-court, a symbolic gesture signaling the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader.

2023-24 Outlook

James had hinted at retirement, though he eventually announced at the ESPYs that he will be returning to the Lakers for the 2023-24 season. With some continuity and more talent and depth after a successful free agency period, James might be looking at his best chance at winning one more title.

