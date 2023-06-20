2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Patrick Beverley

In desperate need of more defensive talent and locker room presence that could keep LeBron James and Anthony Davis in check, the Los Angeles Lakers made a deal to acquire Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson last summer.

The trade was met with mixed reviews from fans who have had their fair share of annoyances with Beverley’s antics on the court as well as the various comments he’s made throughout the years. Beverley had dust ups with Russell Westbrook and James, but the dust was reportedly settled very quickly as the veteran guard made it a point to assimilate himself with the team and accept whatever role was given to him.

Known for his defensive acumen, Beverley was immediately slotted into the starting lineup as the Lakers’ de facto 3-and-D player alongside James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis. However, it was clear almost immediately that Beverley was miscast in that role as Los Angeles struggled to stop bigger wings. Beverley’s grit and tenacity wasn’t enough to overcome his lack of size, and Los Angeles’ defense struggled because of it.

Although the guard had his moments on the court, his expiring deal made him an ideal candidate to get moved at the trade deadline. After sending away Westbrook in a blockbuster deal, the Lakers quickly found a trade to send Beverley to the Orlando Magic and received Mo Bamba in return.

Beverley didn’t play a minute for the Magic, however, as the two sides agreed to a contract buyout. Beverley would go on to sign his hometown Chicago Bulls, helping them get to the Play-In Tournament.

Overall, it was a disappointing stint for Beverley though he did well to stay positive amidst the team’s struggles.

2022-23 Highlight

One thing Beverley was good for was not shrinking away from big moments and his best moment came on the road against the Boston Celtics. With Los Angeles neck-and-neck with their rivals, Beverley nearly had a game-winner as he flew for putback dunk off a missed Davis corner 3.

The dunk gave the Lakers a 104-102 lead, but unfortunately the Celtics would come back to win the game in overtime. Despite the loss, it was an exciting moment for Beverley and fans to witness.

2023-24 Outlook

Beverley will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and despite his age should land somewhere. Although he’s declining on both ends of the floor, his energy and vocal leadership gives him some utility on any roster.

