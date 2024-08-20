2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: D’Moi Hodge

Coming out of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge to a two-way contract. Hodge drew some comparisons to former Lakers 3-and-D guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he shot 40% from deep in his final collegiate season while also being a former Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year.

Players like Hodge, with that skillset, are ones that every team in the league looks for and the Lakers made the choice to try and develop him into a future rotational player. As is the case with most two-way players, Hodge primarily spent the early season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, making only sparse appearances with the Lakers main roster.

In 12 games of the G League Showcase Cup, Hodge was solid for South Bay averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Hodge did also appear in seven games for the Lakers, actually having his best showing in his final appearance with five points and three assists in a December loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Hodge would eventually be waived by the Lakers on Jan. 6, however, signing with the South Bay Lakers 10 days later. On Jan. 17, he was traded to the Rip City Remix for a 2025 first-round pick where he remained for the rest of the season.

2023-24 Highlight

D’Moi Hodge didn’t get many minutes with the Lakers, but his first ones were historical without a doubt. In his debut on Nov. 4, Hodge became the first British Virgin Islander to ever play in an NBA game. That is something that can never be taken away and is a title he will hold forever.

Hodge’s first NBA basket, which came on Nov. 8, will certainly be a highlight not only of last season, but of his career, as will being part of the Lakers roster that won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

2024-25 Outlook

D’Moi Hodge appeared in two games for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League. Whether he stays there or lands elsewhere is unclear, but Hodge would seem likely to at least receive a training camp invite from an NBA team and will almost certainly be in the G League for much of the upcoming season.

Hodge’s skillset remains an intriguing one with his ability to defend, create steals and shoot from deep. With some fine tuning and the right opportunity Hodge could turn into a player who could be in an NBA rotation and this year will be another step in that journey.

