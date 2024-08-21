2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Dylan Windler

Two-way contracts in the NBA are all about identifying players who the team feels can develop into a real pieces of the rotation. Players can be brought on throughout the season and that was the case for the Los Angeles Lakers and wing Dylan Windler.

A first round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2019, Windler began the 2023-24 season on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, but they would waive him in December. After signing with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, Windler would make major headlines when he grabbed a G League-record 33 rebounds in a single game. Just one day later, the Lakers signed him to a two-way contract.

Unlike most two-way players, Windler actually spent more time with the main Lakers team than the G League. He appeared in eight games for the Lakers averaging 1.5 points in 3.5 minutes per game, but appeared in just three contests for the South Bay Lakers where he was solid, averaging 11 points and six rebounds.

The Lakers would waive Windler on March 2 and just two days later he would land with the Atlanta Hawks on another two-way deal. He would go on to appear in six games for the Hawks, averaging 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds.

2023-24 Highlight

In terms of his time with the Lakers, Windler’s best game came on Jan. 30 against the Hawks. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points in the contest. But in terms of his individual season overall there is no doubt it is that January 5 G League contest where he made history.

Grabbing 33 rebounds in a single-game is simply unheard of at any level and to put yourself at the top of a list and set a record like that will always be memorable. To put it in perspective, only five players have grabbed that many rebounds in a single NBA game with Charles Oakley holding the record at 35.

2024-25 Outlook

Dylan Windler is currently an unrestricted free agent as he has exhausted his two-way contract eligibility. He has shown signs that he can contribute to an NBA team, but a squad will need to believe in him enough to give him a roster spot.

He will almost definitely get a training camp invite somewhere, but his chances of making an NBA roster to start the season seem slim. In all likelihood he will wind up in the G League to start the season, but with some strong performances he will be on the radar of many teams around the league.

