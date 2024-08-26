2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Jalen Hood-Schifino

During the 2023 NBA Draft, there were a number of directions the Los Angeles Lakers could have gone in as they held the No. 17 overall pick. The Lakers could have used a forward or big man, but instead decided to take Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Hood-Schifino had a strong freshman year for the Hoosiers as he was named the Big 10 Freshman of the Year and made the Big 10 Freshman Team after averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32 games played.

Los Angeles already had D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves as their starting backcourt and they also signed Gabe Vincent in free agency, making Hood-Schifino more of a project pick. The choice was puzzling at first as the team needed more win-now talent around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the front office and scouting department must have liked Hood-Schifino’s upside.

Hood-Schifino showed some flashes of his playmaking ability during NBA Summer League, though he rode the bench to start the 2023-24 season. The guard didn’t make his NBA debut until late November in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers where he got to play nearly the entire fourth quarter.

The Indiana product got spot minutes in games that got out of hand, but spent most of the season playing for the South Bay Lakers. Unfortunately, his season got cut short when he underwent back surgery in March.

Overall, Hood-Schifino’s rookie year will be considered a lost one given the lack of minutes and injury.

2023-24 Highlight

Shortly after making his debut against the 76ers, Hood-Schifino got a chance to check in against the Detroit Pistons.

Los Angeles held a 17-point lead at halftime and it ballooned to 25 after the third, paving the way for more garbage time minutes for Hood-Schifino. The guard scored his first professional points and set his early career-high with 10 points. Hood-Schifino scored 10 points on an efficient 3-of-6 shooting from the field, though he struggled at the line hitting only three of his six attempts.

2024-25 Outlook

After undergoing back surgery, Hood-Schifino is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Under new head coach JJ Redick, Hood-Schifino should have an opportunity to compete for a rotation spot though it’ll be an uphill battle. Russell and Reaves figure to maintain their roles, while Vincent appears fully healthy and ready to take up the backup point guard spot.

The most likely outcome is Hood-Schifino spends his sophomore year developing behind the scenes with South Bay.

