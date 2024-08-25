2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Maxwell Lewis

While the Los Angeles Lakers 2023 first-round selection was met with some skepticism considering other players who were still on the board, there was a lot more optimism surrounding the team’s second-round pick, Maxwell Lewis out of Pepperdine.

Taken 40th overall, Lewis possesses all of the tools of a traditional two-way wing with good size and athleticism while also being a solid shooter from deep as well as an excellent defender.

Of course with the Lakers in win-now mode, there wasn’t going to be much opportunity for Lewis to make an impact on the main roster. While he appeared in 34 games for the Lakers, it was basically all in garbage time and he never played more than eight minutes in a contest.

But Lewis did show plenty of promise down in the G League for the South Bay Lakers. In 25 games with South Bay, Lewis averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting a respectable 35.6% from 3-point range. Lewis also took part in the G League Showcase, playing in six games and averaging a solid 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

2023-24 Highlight

As is the case with most second-rounders, Lewis’ playing time was extremely limited. But as is the case with any rookie, that first career basket is one that will be remembered forever.

For Lewis, that moment came on Dec. 7 during the Lakers’ demolishing of the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup. Lewis would knock down a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of the contest for his first points in the NBA.

Just days later, the Lakers would become the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament Champions with Lewis forever going down as a member of the roster.

2024-25 Outlook

Maxwell Lewis continues to hold promise as a two-way wing and the Lakers are in need of a player who can take on a large defensive role while knocking down open shots. With new coach JJ Redick coming in, and a lack of offseason additions, there would seem to be an opportunity for Lewis to possibly earn himself a small role with a strong training camp.

There was hope that Lewis would really shine for the Lakers during Summer League, but he struggled mightily offensively, averaging under 10 points per game in both California and Las Vegas while shooting just 32.1% from the field and 21.7% from 3-point range. Though he did say that scoring was not his main focus this summer.

That isn’t to say all hope is lost for Lewis, but it certainly seems far more likely that his second year with the Lakers will be similar to his first, getting the majority of his reps in the G League with the South Bay Lakers while seeing garbage time minutes with the main roster.

