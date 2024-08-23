2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Skylar Mays

The Los Angeles Lakers cycled through a handful of players on two-way contracts during the 2023-24 season and one of them was guard Skylar Mays.

A second-round pick in 2020 by the Atlanta Hawks, Mays actually began last season on a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers whom he ended the prior season with. He would even get that two-way deal converted to a standard NBA contract and shined when he was given an opportunity.

Due to injury, Mays was thrust into the Trail Blazers starting lineup for five games and he averaged an impressive 12 points and 8.2 assists over that stretch. But eventually Portland would release him on Jan. 6.

Two days later, the Lakers signed Mays to a two-way deal where he split time between the main roster and the South Bay Lakers of the G League. Mays would appear in 17 games for the Lakers, mostly in garbage time, averaging 1.3 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Mays would show off his skills in the G League, however, as he was excellent in seven games with South Bay. He averaged 21.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range.

2023-24 Highlight

Mays’ best game with the Lakers was, without a doubt, his first one against the Phoenix Suns. With the outcome of the game decided, Mays made his Lakers debut in the fourth quarter and showed exactly what he is capable of, knocking down 5-of-6 shots including a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

In terms of his season overall, his biggest moments came in Portland, particularly in November when he posted back-to-back double-doubles. Mays had 18 points and 11 assists off the bench against the Sacramento Kings and followed that up with 15 points and 12 assists in his first start for the Blazers, showing he can contribute if given a chance.

2024-25 Outlook

The Lakers decided to move on from Mays this offseason, signing undrafted rookies Armel Traore and Blake Hinson to two-way contracts to go along with the returning Colin Castleton. Mays did not play for any team in Summer League and remains a free agent at this time.

The guard has proven that he can perform at an NBA level if he is given the opportunity and should be able to land a training camp invite from some team. Mays is a good shooter, solid playmaker and capable defender which is what any NBA team looks for in a good backup guard. Mays hasn’t gotten that opportunity just yet, but if he continues to put in the work it is only a matter of time before that comes.

