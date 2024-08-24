2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Reviews: Colin Castleton

The Los Angeles Lakers went through a number of players on two-way contracts throughout the 2023-24 season. But there was one who remained with the team all season long and that was promising big man Colin Castleton.

The Lakers brought on Castleton as an undrafted free agent, immediately signing him to a two-way deal. The big man showed flashes of his intriguing talent in Summer League, showing off his abilities on both ends of the court. Offensively, he is a solid scorer, but offers more intrigue with his playmaking ability as sets were often run through him. He also showed his rim protection capabilities and was solid on the glass, always playing with high energy.

Castleton spent the season going back and forth between the Lakers’ main roster and down in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. He appeared in 16 games with the Lakers, mostly in garbage time, averaging 1.5 points in 3.7 minutes per game.

He had much more opportunity to showcase himself in the G League and his all-around game was on display with South Bay. In 12 contests, he averaged 14.1 points on 53.4% shooting to go along with 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks. He was even better during the G League Showcase Cup where he averaged 18.7 points on 60.1% shooting, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 blocks.

2023-24 Highlight

Castleton rarely got meaningful minutes for the Lakers throughout the season, the vast majority of his time on the court coming with things decided. That being said a player’s first NBA basket is something that will always be remembered and Castleton accomplished that in his first career game, getting a layup in the final seconds of the Lakers’ November contest against the Orlando Magic.

Castleton will also always be able to say he was part of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship team as the Lakers took home that trophy.

2024-25 Outlook

The Lakers clearly see something in Colin Castleton having kept him on a two-way deal throughout all of last season and bringing him back again this year. He is a skilled big man who brings something different to the table and plays hard at all times.

He was solid in Summer League this offseason, but still has some things he needs to work on. The Lakers have a need for a true backup center behind Anthony Davis, but they are looking for more of a physical, bruiser which isn’t Castleton’s forte. If he can work on that strength and hold his own in the post defensively while maintaining that offensive versatillity, there could be an opportunity for him.

But in his second season, the pressure will be on for him to really develop. If he doesn’t take a step forward in his improvement, the Lakers could begin to look elsewhere for another developmental project.

