2023 NBA Finals: Nuggets Vs. Heat Schedule & TV Info

The 2023 NBA Finals are officially set and it brings together two teams with completely different stories and paths together. The Denver Nuggets held the top spot in the Western Conference for most of the year and are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, were an eighth seed that many thought wouldn’t even make it out of the Play-In Tournament let alone the NBA Finals, but Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jimmy Butler led the way in this unlikely run.

The Nuggets have been dominant in this postseason so far, having lost just three games total. They dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round. It took an absolute herculean effort from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant for the Phoenix Suns to take a pair of games before eventually falling in six. And the Los Angeles Lakers kept it close every game, but were unable to take one as the Nuggets swept them in the Western Conference Finals.

Jokic has staked his claim as the best player in the NBA today. He is averaging a triple-double in the postseason so far with 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists. But he is not alone as Jamal Murray is finally looking like the player he was before dealing with a torn ACL and is averaging 27.7 points and 6.1 assists while knocking down 39.8% from 3-point range.

The difference between these Nuggets and the teams in past years is the supporting cast. Four other Nuggets are averaging in double-figures this postseason with Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both capable of getting scorching hot from deep if left open. Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown bring energy and physicality on the defensive end while veteran Jeff Green has done it all in the league and has produced on the biggest stages.

The Heat, meanwhile, have just completely shocked the entire basketball world. After dropping the first Play-In Game to the Atlanta Hawks, many thought they wouldn’t even make the final bracket, but they came back late to take out the Chicago Bulls and haven’t looked back since.

Miami took out the top-seed Milwaukee Bucks in just five games behind some of the best postseason performances we’ve ever seen courtesy of Butler. They followed that up by getting rid of the feisty New York Knicks in six games and though they nearly blew a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Heat showed just what they’re made of by blowing out Boston on the road in the decisive Game 7.

Butler has lived up to the ‘Playoff Jimmy’ nickname, averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals in the postseason so far. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo has been the team’s defensive anchor while also putting up 16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds. But the story for the Heat has been the unlikely contributions from their role players.

Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are all undrafted players who have come up with big performance after big performance. Some even argued whether Martin should have take the Eastern Conference MVP trophy over Butler. Additionally, veterans who were written off like Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson have given Miami a big boost as well.

The Nuggets are looking for their first NBA Championship in their first ever NBA Finals appearance with the NBA’s best player. But the Heat are in their way looking to complete the most unlikely championship run perhaps in NBA History. Either way, it should be an extremely fun series to watch.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat @ Nuggets, Thursday June 1, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 2: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday June 4, 5:00 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 3: Nuggets @ Heat, Wednesday June 7, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 4: Nuggets @ Heat, Friday June 9, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 5*: Heat @ Nuggets, Monday June 12, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 6*: Nuggets @ Heat, Thursday June 15, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 7*: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday June 18, 5:00 p.m. PT, ABC

*If Necessary

