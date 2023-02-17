2023 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge Participants

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to kick off in Salt Lake City Utah this weekend. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to captain his team once again for the sixth consecutive season and he has yet to lose since the league went to that format. But before the game itself takes place, everyone looks forward to State Farm All-Star Saturday night which includes the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

The first event is the Kia Skills Challenge, which had an overhaul last year and now includes three teams competing in a four-round format. Like last season, the three teams will be a hometown team, this year being the Utah Jazz, a rookie team and Team Antetokounmpo featuring the three brothers. Last year’s hometown team representing the Cleveland Cavaliers of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen took home the win.

Team Antetokounmpo will once again be represented by former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks as well as younger brother Alex Antetokounmpo of the G League’s Wisconsin Herd. Team Jazz will have a former Laker in guard Jordan Clarkson, along with rookie center Walker Kessler and guard Collin Sexton. Team Rookie will be represented by top overall pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

Following the Skills Challenge will be what often becomes the most competitive and drama-filled event of the night, the Starry 3-point Contest. We are guaranteed a new champion this year as last year’s winner Karl-Anthony Towns is injured and will not participate.

This year’s eight-person field involves one former winner of the event in 2020 champion Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers as well as home team representation in Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz. The other six contestants are Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Kevin Huerter of the Sacramento Kings and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

Capping off the night will be the AT&T Slam Dunk and like the other two events, we will once again be guaranteed a new winner as Knicks forward Obi Toppin is not participating in this year’s event.

The field for this year’s event includes a former Laker as well in guard Mac McClung, now on a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Joining him are big man Jericho Sims of the Knicks, forward Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Rockets and wing Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 8 on TNT.

