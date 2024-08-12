2024-25 NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers Hosting Timberwolves On Opening Night

The 2024 Olympics have come to an end which means the start of the 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The full NBA schedule should be out soon, but as is normally the case, some of the more high profile matchups are being leaked ahead of time. And as usual, the Lakers, who still employ LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are expected to be playing on all of the league’s biggest dates.

That starts with Opening Night on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lakers will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves as the second game of a doubleheader after the defending champion Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Opening Night of the 2024-25 NBA season on TNT October 22, per sources: 🏀 Knicks at Celtics, ring night

🏀 Timberwolves at Lakers pic.twitter.com/RGWFglVZ9F — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2024

This is an exceptional doubleheader to kick off the 2024-25 NBA season. It starts with arguably the best two teams in the league squaring off with the Celtics presumably hanging their championship banner and getting their rings.

It then ends with James and Davis squaring off with one of the brightest young stars in the league in Edwards and a Timberwolves team that many will be picking to reach the NBA Finals this year.

That game will also mark the coaching debut of JJ Redick, who the Lakers hired this offseason despite not having any previous experience. There will be a lot of pressure on Redick to come in and have success right away even though the franchise did not make any significant moves this offseason.

With James and Davis being at the ages they are, the Lakers won’t have many opportunities left to compete for a championship. The team has typically started slow the last few seasons, needing to work themselves out of a hole in order to make the playoffs.

While it won’t be easy against the Timberwolves, the Lakers will be looking to turn that around and win on Opening Night for the first time in eight years.

James and Davis were just teammates with Edwards during Team USA’s run in the 2024 Olympics, but come Oct. 22, they will be back to being opponents.

Lakers visiting Warriors on Christmas Day

Another one of the Lakers’ games during the 2024-25 season has already been linked as they will be traveling to take on the Golden State Warriors as a part of the NBA’s annual Christmas Day slate.

