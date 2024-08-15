2024-25 NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers Matchups With Clippers, Suns & Kings
The 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday, but as is usually the case, some of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game have already leaked.

As a part of the NBA’s Opening Night slate, the Lakers will be hosting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers will then travel to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The Western Conference is loaded this season, which means LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers will have their work cut out for them. That will of course include four matchups with the L.A. Clippers, who are now in their own arena Intuit Dome.

Here are the dates of the Lakers’ games against the Clippers, per Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

After Opening Night, it appears the Lakers will stay home and host the division rival Phoenix Suns in their second game, per Duane Rankin of AzCentral:

Finally, the Lakers’ matchups with the division rival Sacramento Kings have also been revealed, per Sean Cunningham of Fox:

With a number of these Western Conference teams improving their roster this season, the pressure will be on first-year head coach JJ Redick to have the Lakers ready to compete from the jump.

Lakers’ schedule for group play of Emirates NBA Cup set

The Lakers players will have a chance to earn more money this season if the team can repeat as champions in the Emirates NBA Cup.

It was called the In-Season Tournament when the Lakers won it last year and were awarded $500,000 per player. The league rebranded it to the Emirates NBA Cup though and L.A. was placed in a group with the San Antonio Spurs, Suns, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder with the group stage schedule now set.

