2024 All-Star Game Highlights: Lakers’ LeBron James Dunks But Damian Lillard Awarded Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy As East Crushes West

The excitement and anticipation for the annual NBA All-Star Game has suffered a bit in recent years thanks to the players not taking the game as seriously for fear of injury.

This year’s edition was no different as the players on the floor didn’t seem to care for defense and allowed guys to get whatever shots they wanted. The lack of defense led to some exciting highlights, but overall the game was never really competitive after the first quarter.

The Eastern Conference wound up breaking the All-Star Game record for most points scored as they dropped 211 to beat the Western Conference, who poured in 186.

Damian Lillard was named a starter for the first time in his career and he made good on the honor as he was named the Kobe Bryant MVP of the game. Lillard led the Eastern Conference in scoring with 39 points, and he did almost exclusively on threes as he nailed 11 of his 24 attempts. Lillard’s best shots each came from half court as he hit one in each half.

Notably excited to make his first All-Star appearance in the city he plays for, Tyrese Haliburton broke the game early in the first quarter when he drained his first five 3-pointers. Haliburton was almost automatic from range, hitting 10-of-14 from distance but he also contributed seven rebounds and six assists. The crowd booed when Lillard was named MVP, presumably because they would’ve liked to see Haliburton win it in Indiana.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all stars in the game with 50 points, dropping 31 in the final quarter when the game was well out of hand. Towns shot nearly every time he touched the ball, but it was effective as he went 23-of-35 from the field.

Fortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis weren’t asked to play much. James was named the captain for the Western Conference, but only appeared in the first half. However, he still put on a show by rampaging his way to the rim in transition for some vintage dunks.

Stephen Curry started the second half in place of James who only played 14 minutes and finished with eight points

Anthony Davis also played sparingly, but did manage to tie the game-high for assists with nine to go along with six points and eight rebounds.

LeBron James ‘blessed’ to hold all-time record for All-Star Game appearances

James may not have played very much, but it doesn’t mean he takes the All-Star game for granted. James said he is blessed to hold the record for most All-Star appearances and is grateful to still be playing at a high level.

