2024 All-Star Game Voting Update: LeBron James Remains Top Vote-Getter In Western Conference, Anthony Davis Still Fourth

The second 2024 NBA All-Star Game voting returns are in, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to lead the way in the Western Conference as he surpassed the 3 million vote threshold. Anthony Davis remains in fourth among the Western Conference frontcourt, but the gap between him and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is widening.

James is, once again, defying Father Time to put together a remarkable season at age 39. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game on 52.6% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc. His 3-point percentage is the best since his MVP 2012-13 campaign.

In terms of overall votes, James is second to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is at nearly 3.5 million votes and is only a few thousand votes away from being the only player to make it to the All-Star starting lineup with a teammate. Damian Lillard sits around 30 thousand votes behind Trae Young for second place among Eastern Conference guards.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/18. pic.twitter.com/0K23OtQRmY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 11, 2024

One change from the first returns to the second is that Lakers guard Austin Reaves is no longer represented in the top 10. He was originally 10th in Western Conference guard voting, but has been replaced by Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Based on these returns, James is getting the start in the All-Star Game alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, Durant, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić and Warriors MVP Stephen Curry.

The Eastern Conference is currently getting Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Young and rising star Tyrese Haliburton.

LeBron James: impossible for Lakers to win without Anthony Davis

James did not mince words when discussing the impact that Davis has on the success of the Lakers. Davis has been nothing short of remarkable this season, and while he may not start the All-Star Game, he’ll undoubtedly be selected for it given the way he’s been playing.

“We can’t win without AD. It’s impossible,” James concluded.

The Lakers have not been playing their best basketball as of late, but Davis continues to dominate and is absolutely the driving force behind back-to-back wins to help get L.A. back on track.

