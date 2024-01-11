LeBron James: ‘It’s Impossible’ For Lakers To Win Without Anthony Davis

What LeBron James has done in his 21st NBA season is nothing short of phenomenal, but make no mistake, it is big man Anthony Davis who has been the Los Angeles Lakers’ best player this year.

Davis once again led the way with a season-high 41 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers picked up their second straight win over the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto was without starting center Jakob Poeltl, which gave the Lakers a massive advantage in the interior. With the way Davis has been playing as of late, he likely would have gone off even if Poeltl were on the court, but LeBron planned on feeding Davis all night long and praised his teammate for continuing to step up.

“Just locked in,” James said when asked about Davis’ latest performance. “We knew we had an advantage on the interior tonight and just tried to get it to him early and often, and late. That was my mindset all game… Big time. Nothing surprises me with him. I’ve been in too many big games with him but it’s always a treat to see him go off like that. Happy to be a part of it.”

Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, ensuring the Lakers came away with the victory by making every big play down the stretch, including going 11-of-11 from the free throw line in the final period.

In addition to the points and rebounds, Davis also was big as a playmaker for the Lakers with six assists in the game, which LeBron mentioned as proof of just how locked in Davis is.

“I think he had six assists tonight too, right?” James added. “Even with them making adjustments, because they did double him at some point, he had six assists as well to go along with those points that he had and the free throws. So he was just clicking on all cylinders.

“But it’s always important for us to look for at throughout the game, finding ways to adjust to the adjustments of the other team and go against them because obviously, teams know how dynamic he is.”

Coming into this season, the talk was centered on Davis needing to be the best player on the Lakers in order for the team to contend. He has shown to be up to the challenge and LeBron knows this team will go as far as Davis carries them.

“We can’t win without AD. It’s impossible,” James concluded.

This season has been a reminder as to just how outstanding Davis is as a player on both ends of the floor and LeBron will continue doing everything he can to ensure his teammate’s level of play stays at this level.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis ‘in a great rhythm right now’

As for what Davis credits his recent great play, the Lakers superstar simply believes he’s in a great rhythm right now and is focused on getting wins.

“Just in a great rhythm right now,” Davis said when asked about his latest excellent game. “Teammates doing a good job of giving me the basketball in spots where I can be effective. Trying to do everything I can just to help the team get back to the other side, which is winning.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!